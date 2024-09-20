US Postal Service announces no stamp price changes for January 2025

The USPS announced today that it will not raise prices for Market Dominant mail products in January. While the release specifically refers to no increases for stamps, NNA has confirmed that newspaper rates will also remain at current levels until at least July of 2025.

This will be the first time since the beginning of 2023 that the USPS has refrained from raising prices two times a year.

NNA has been vocal with decision makers in Congress, at the Postal Regulatory Commission and within the USPS about the negative impact excessive twice-a-year increases are having on publishers. It is welcome news that USPS management is responding to exercise some discretion in setting periodical rates.

It remains to be seen whether this is the beginning of a new approach to limit volume-killing rate hikes or a one-time respite.

NNA will continue to be vigilant as the USPS considers the scope of a likely increase due next summer and urge continued moderation. The alert is below.

September 20, 2024

Postmaster General DeJoy’s recommendation not to raise prices for Market Dominant products in January 2025 approved by the Governors of the Postal Service

Delivering For America plan is a balanced plan that is working to control costs and grow our package business

Postal Service prices remain among the most affordable in the world

A recommendation by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy not to raise prices in January 2025 for Market Dominant products, which includes First-Class Mail, was accepted by the Governors of the United States Postal Service. Accordingly, the price of a stamp to mail a 1-once single-piece First-Class letter will not increase.

The Postal Service’s operational strategies are designed to boost service reliability, cost efficiency, and overall productivity. “Our strategies are working, and projected inflation is declining,” said Postmaster General DeJoy. “Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market dominant services.”



The Postal Service remains committed to continued cost saving measures and to keeping its products and services affordable. Only a handful of countries have a lower price for a domestic single-piece letter.



Lastly, the Postal Service continues to deliver on the tenets of the Delivering for America 10-year plan, while executing our public service mission — to provide a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress intended and the law requires.