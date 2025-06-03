Another unprecedented postage increase is on the way — demand action from Congress to replace USPS leadership

Although Louis DeJoy has finally left USPS, the USPS Board has still decided to move forward with his disastrous Delivering for America plan — including a huge postage rate increase that will go into effect in July for consumers and companies.

Call to Action: We need Congress to step in and demand that USPS pause the rate hikes NOW — and mandate a completely NEW USPS Board and a competent Postmaster General! Please take a moment to contact your members of Congress using this easy tool.

Despite help and reforms from Congress in 2022, USPS has racked up losses over $16 billion and counting in just two years. At the same time, service has declined. We can't allow that to continue.

There’s no doubt that DeJoy’s Delivering for America plan has been a total failure. The plan’s excessive and unprecedented twice-a-year rate hikes — plus horrible customer service and mail delays — have unsurprisingly caused USPS to hemorrhage customers and lose revenue because mail is its biggest moneymaker. But USPS leaders still are following DeJoy's lead.

Every voice counts, and it only takes a minute to make a difference.

As always, thanks for joining together to Keep US Posted. Please forward this note to anyone else who might feel the same way!

-Keep US Posted (www.KeepUSPosted.org)