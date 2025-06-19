House Oversight Government Operations Subcommittee to hear from postal stakeholders

The House Government Operations Subcommittee will be holding a hearing on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET, entitled: The Route Forward for the U.S. Postal Service: A View from Stakeholders.

This is the first time an industry witness will be included in several years and Association for Postal Commerce CEO and President Mike Plunkett will be a featured witness to speak to mailer concerns. NNA is also submitting the attached statement for the hearing record.

Witnesses will include:

Paul Steidler, Senior Fellow, Lexington Institute

Jim Cochrane, CEO, Package Shippers Association

Mike Plunkett, CEO and President, Association for Postal Commerce

Thomas Schatz, President, Citizens Against Government Waste

Elena Spatoulas Patel, Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution

More details on the hearing can be found here, as well as a webcast on the day of the hearing on June 24.