How NNAF supports NNA members

The National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF) is a nonprofit trade association representing the owners, publishers and editors of America’s community newspapers. NNAF is a sister organization of the National Newspaper Association (NNA).

Beginning in 2021, NNA sharpened its focus on public policy and began delivering popular resources and programs — like Publishers’ Auxiliary magazine, Pub Aux Live webinars, the Better Newspaper Contest and the Annual Convention and Trade Show — through NNAF.

In this manner, NNAF is well-positioned to serve the interests of community journalism and deliver on its mission to provide citizens with the civic knowledge that sustains democracy and binds communities with common purpose.

NNA members have access to the full scope of foundation resources and programming as a benefit of their annual membership, while non-members may also access these tools at a small cost.

Among NNAF’s resources and programs are:

Publishers’ Auxiliary (Pub Aux)

Annual Convention & Trade Show

Pub Aux Live Webinar Series

Better Newspaper Contest

Great Ideas Exchange

Max Health Postal Institute

Tonda Rush Scholarship Fund

Competition for Reader Development

NNAF News Fellows