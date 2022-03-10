Local advertisers can seldom resist a promotion featuring local youngsters!

If there is one thing you can always count on to appeal to local advertisers, it’s their children. Or the community’s children.

Even the most penny-pinching of business owners can seldom say “no thanks” to a promotion that involves boosting a community’s youngsters.

Paul Keane, the editor and publisher of the Wayne County News in Waynesboro, Mississippi, is one of a number of innovative and creative thinkers in the Magnolia State. The News has a weekly circulation of 3,500 and averages about 12 pages each week.

Among numerous ideas Paul has successfully sold is his series of tabloids entitled “Class of 2033.”

Let Paul tell how it works:

“We offer this promotion every third Thursday in April because that is the week of 'National Kindergarten Day,'" says Paul. “We contact every kindergarten teacher in our community and they help us set up a day when we will come take photos of their classes. Each kindergarten member is asked to dress up to look like the kind of person they each want to be when they grow up.”

A photographer from the Wayne County News shows up, takes their photos and the teachers have them lined up, and named, left to right. Easy-peasy! (Paul credits an old friend, Tim Reeves, a former Mississippi newspaperman, for originating this great idea!)

Each class photo is presented on a page of the tabloid, along with ads from sponsors.

In addition to the tabloid page, for a slight upcharge, each photo can also be presented on the newspaper’s website and/or the paper’s Facebook page for additional reach, which every advertiser will appreciate.

And don’t forget this: Think of how much these photos will mean, in just a few years, when they can be added to the Senior Class editions when those kindergarteners are about to graduate from high school. It’s just one more way to show how special having your photo in the local newspaper can be.

Another great idea Paul has had success with is a tabloid called “And Justice for All.” This special issue highlights stories about common legal information every person should know, or give serious thought to, such as the importance of drafting a will, going through a divorce and other interesting items. Paul says his Bar Association in Mississippi provides all of the information and most any state Bar would likely be happy to offer the same thing. Local politicians, attorneys, bail bond companies and others are potential advertisers. Great idea for attracting revenue from traditional non-advertisers!

Paul has had much success in selling video features such as interviews with coaches and ball players that is usually shot with the paper’s Nikon 3300 cameras that offer tremendous video capabilities. He also brings in good revenue selling sponsorships on local sports events broadcasts via the newspaper's website. One innovative idea that sells easily is having a sponsor(s) pay for each time a foul ball is hit! Think about that!? Each game will have anywhere from 50-60 foul balls. Each time a ball is tipped off, the newspaper’s announcer says: “There’s a foul ball off to the right! Don’t let a foul mess up your plans for a great birthday for your child! Call McDonald’s at XXXXX to set up a fun event today!” Easy money! Paul also produces and sells 30-second video commercials and ties them in with print ads, which is where he says they make their best money.

To learn more about these great ideas and many more Paul Keane has created, or borrowed, to keep his advertisers happy in Waynesboro, Mississippi, join me and Paul on Thursday, March 10, at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT. We'll be online for a webinar to talk about ideas that can make more money for your newspaper!

Robert M. Williams Jr. is a longtime community newspaper publisher from Blackshear, Georgia. He was NNA president in 2013-14 and is now acting as NNA director of creative resources. He is available for consultation on how to create more revenue, help you deal with inevitable newspaper issues or be a sympathetic ear for NNA members looking for an experienced publisher to listen. Email him at robert@nna.org or call at (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.