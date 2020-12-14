Legacy.com again helps raise $45,000 to support funeral service

CHICAGO – Legacy.com is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual matching donation campaign with the Funeral Service Foundation. This is the fifth year the company has sponsored a dollar-for-dollar match, driving a total of $225,000 in direct and matched gifts to the foundation.

“Legacy’s partnership has been key in getting the financial resources we need to keep our mission going,” foundation Executive Director Lee Wiensch, CFRE, said. “We’re thankful for their friendship and we’re looking forward to working together to support funeral service for generations to come.”

Since 1945, the Funeral Service Foundation has served as the philanthropic voice of the funeral profession, with a mission of investing in people and programs to strengthen funeral service and lift up grieving communities. The foundation’s impact is seen throughout funeral service, with free grief and service guides, educational opportunities and critical pandemic resources like PPE grants.

“Funeral directors have faced challenges in 2020 like no other," John Heald, Legacy.com’s SVP of channel development, said. "They have risen to the occasion, helping families during unprecedented times, and we are grateful for their service. The Funeral Service Foundation is giving funeral directors invaluable resources so they can safely care for their families and connect their communities. We’re honored to support their mission in any way we can, and our annual contribution to the Foundation is one of our ways of saying thank you for all the hard work funeral directors do every day.”

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the first $5,000 in FSF donations received on 12/1 will be matched by an anonymous donor. To learn more about the Foundation’s work and to make a donation, read Legacy’s Giving Tuesday profile of the organization or visit their website at www.funeralservicefoundation.org.

Legacy.com is the global leader in online obituaries with over 40 million visitors each month. The company provides support and obituary-related services to more than 1,500 newspapers and 3,500 funeral homes in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K., to help people express condolences and share remembrances of loved ones. Legacy.com partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise that delivers industry-leading products, innovative e-commerce solutions, and award-winning customer service. Legacy.com is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit Legacy.com for more information.

Since 1945, the Funeral Service Foundation has served as the philanthropic voice of the funeral profession and has identified as the charitable arm of the National Funeral Directors Association since 1997. Donors and volunteer leaders profession-wide support the Foundation in its mission of investing in people and programs to strengthen funeral service and lift up grieving communities. Visit www.funeralservicefoundation.org to learn more.