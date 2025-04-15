Kevin Kamen assists Forbes with World's Billionaires List – The Richest in 2025

UNIONDALE, New York — Multi-media financial valuation expert Kevin Kamen has been acknowledged in the recently released Forbes World’s Billionaires 2025 edition for assisting the wealth & media reporters in figuring out the financial worth of specific billionaires on the global stage within the media and entertainment sectors.

“It was an absolute pleasure to once again work with the fabulous Forbes editorial team and I appreciate the request for my guidance and expertise,” Kamen, who founded and is the president of New York-based Kamen & Co Group Services LLC, a media valuation, accounting, and brokerage firm in business 46 years, said.

This was the first year Kamen was contacted by the Forbes editorial team to contribute his expertise regarding the World’s Billionaires Listing; he has worked closely with Forbes for the past eleven years guiding the staff in financially valuing the Forbes 400 Richest Americans Definitive Listing.