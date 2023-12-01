Have experience listing newspapers as an option on local shopping e-commerce platforms?

When it comes to community newspapers, YOU are the experts — our own members.

NNA members have the option of posing question, thoughts, concerns, great ideas and bad ideas to peers using the closed NNA–member Facebook group.

Recently, a member contacted NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance regarding listing newspapers as a purchase option on e-commerce shopping platforms — specifically Walmart delivery.

NNA members are encouraged to join the closed Facebook group and share any relevant experience.

Other relevant platforms could include DoorDash, Instacart, Uber Eats, etc.

The forum is linked here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NNAFORUM/

Not sure if you are an NNA member or want to become a member? Email Lynne at lynne@nna.org