Special Sessions: Mail Entry

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute for its 2026 Periodicals training series, which opens with Special Sessions: Mail Entry, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT, detailing everything mail entry, including exceptional delivery and overnight drop.

This program is a part of Newspaper Mail, a certification program detailing newspaper's Periodicals preparation. Newspapers may attend for free* or pay for the certification program.

NNA's postal team will lead the program: NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette of Lexington, Virginia; NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Members Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC); and Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, MTAC.

*Registration is free to NNA members. Nonmembers/public may attend for a fee (live program only). Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/special_sessions_1_2026