Up to 40% OFF Select Major Appliances — Labor Day sale continues to 9/16

Labor Day Sale!

Save up to 40% OFF select major appliances.

Plus, receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299*

Save an additional 15%† with code HOLIDAY15.

Offer valid 8/27/26-9/16/26 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. Excludes small and countertop appliances. See Store for details.

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Introducing the New Opal Mini Nugget Ice Makers!

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Take Advantage of Flexible Financing.*

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