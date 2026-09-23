Materials for National Newspaper Week, Oct 4-10, 2026

2026 marks the 86th celebration of National Newspaper Week. This year we will celebrate on October 4-10 in recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States and Canada.

Since 1940, Newspaper Association Managers has sponsored and supported National Newspaper Week, a week-long promotion of the newspaper industry in the United States and Canada.

Rooted in Community, Committed to Truth

In small towns, suburbs and cities across America, local newspapers are there for the moments that matter — elections and ballgames, new businesses and school decisions, celebrations and tragedies.

How we deliver the news has changed. Why we do it hasn’t.

Newspapers inform their communities, hold government accountable and tell the stories no one else will. That commitment is at the heart of National Newspaper Week 2026 and this year’s theme: “Rooted in Community, Committed to Truth.”

Why Newspapers Matter

Local journalism is just that — local.

It’s the city council vote that affects your taxes, the school board decision involving your children, the state championship team and the new business opening on Main Street.

Newspapers put reporters in the room, ask questions and provide accurate, verified information when facts matter most.

They also connect communities. Newspapers celebrate accomplishments, honor veterans, publish obituaries, cover emergencies and record the everyday moments that become a community’s history.

A Commitment Worth Supporting

Strong local journalism doesn’t happen by accident. Subscriptions, advertising and community support help keep reporters covering the people, institutions and decisions that matter.

National Newspaper Week is also a time to recognize the journalists, publishers, photographers, advertising teams, press operators, carriers and others who make that work possible every day.

Help Tell Our Story

Download the National Newspaper Week materials and use them in print, online and across social media. Devote as many column inches as possible to reminding readers why their local newspaper matters.

Every newspaper serves a different community, but together we share the same purpose: keeping people informed, preserving the public record and protecting the public’s right to know.

The platforms will change. Technology will change.

The need for trusted local journalism won’t.