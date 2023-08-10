Understanding Periodicals Vol 2 Session 5: Everything Mail Entry
Aug 10, 2023
The second season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.
Understanding Periodicals Lesson V: Everything Mail Entry
NNA's Postal Team is comprised of Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and Brad Hill, CEO of Interlink. Hill takes the lead on presenting mail entry.
This program completes Gold Certification.
- Who should attend?
- Publishers
- Circulation managers
- Printers
- Compliance officers
- Office managers
Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol2_session5