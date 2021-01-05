Through the viewfinder ⁠— First Quarter 2021

Jan 5, 2021

Sgt. First Class Evan Bock hugs his daughters Delaney (left), 9, and Blakely, 7, Saturday July 11, 2020, at the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne. Evan Bock, a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard 115th Field Artillery Brigade, was deployed to the Middle East for nearly a year before being sent back to the United States. (Michael Cummo | Wyoming Tribune Eagle)
A firefighter checks on the well-being of the male victim as the fire rages on. (Jenny Kirchner | Idyllwild (California) Town Crier)
A University of Wyoming bulldogger attempts to bring down his steer, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, during the Chadron State College rodeo at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron, Nebraska. (Brandon Davenport | The Eagle, Chadron, Nebraska)

Winning photographs in the First Quarter 2021 Pub Aux Photo Contest all captured strong emotions.

Despite the face mask covering Sgt. First Class Evan Bock's face, Michael Cummo of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle captured pure joy and first place in the winning Features photo.

Jenny Kirchner of the Idyllwild (California) Town Crier topped the News category for the raw photograph of a fire victim.

Brandon Davenport of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska, captured first place Sports photo for his close-up shot of a steer fighting to stay up.

The first-place winners in each category receive personalized coffee mugs featuring a winning photo or a print of their photo.

