Through the viewfinder ⁠— 1st quarter 2024

Winning photographs in the First Quarter 2024 Pub Aux Photo Contest — taken from Dec. 7, 2022, to Dec. 7, 2023 — are pictured on this page with submitted caption and attribution.

The first-place winners in each category receive a personalized coffee mug featuring a winning photo or a print of the photo.

NEWS by Jacob Kessler, The Village Reporter, Montpelier, Ohio

TAKE OFF — An F-16 takes off from the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing to participate in base exercises. (Date of publication: Sept. 13, 2023)

FEATURES by Andy Sharp, Williamson County Sun, Sunday Sun, Georgetown, Texas

Families enjoy a midway ride on Wednesday, October 25, the opening day of the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo, held at the Williamson County Expo Center through October 28. (Date of publication: Oct. 29, 2023)

SPORTS by Rich Harding, The Village Reporter, Montpelier, Ohio

ACROBATIC CATCH — Edgerton wide receiver Scottie Krontz goes up to catch a pass over the top of two Hilltop defensive backs. (Date of publication: August 30, 2023)

