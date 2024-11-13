The Chestnut Hill Local to install SCS’s advertising, production and editorial solutions

The Chestnut Hill Local of Philadelphia has selected SCS to provide its Community Advertising System and Community Publishing System. The publication serves the neighborhoods of Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Erdenheim and the surrounding communities in Northwest Philadelphia and Eastern Montgomery County.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about our new partnership with SCS,” Daralyse Lyons, publisher of The Local, said. “This transition is several years in the making, and something we've been wanting to implement for a long time; however, it wasn't until SCS worked with us to create an affordable, accessible and robust package that we were able to embark on this exciting upgrade.”

Lyons continued, “Already, working with the team has been seamless. SCS truly understands the unique and challenging business of producing a newspaper and we feel like we're in good hands. Transitions are always a bit nerve-wracking, but we have no doubt that the change to SCS will make our work easier and we can't wait to get started.”

The installation is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more about SCS at www.newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT THE CHESTNUT HILL LOCAL

Established in 1958, the Chestnut Hill Local emerged as a community forum and since has become an award-winning, independent weekly newspaper serving the neighborhoods of Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Erdenheim and the surrounding communities in Northwest Philadelphia and Eastern Montgomery County. The Chestnut Hill Local is owned by the Chestnut Hill Community Association. You can learn more at www.chestnuthilllocal.com.