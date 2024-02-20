ProImage's NewsWayX transforms Fairbanks Daily News-Miner's production with state-of-the-art cloud workflow

PRINCETON, New Jersey — On Feb. 9, 2024, ProImage, an innovator in newspaper production technology, proudly announced the successful implementation of NewsWayX at the Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner. This cutting-edge, cloud-based software has improved the newspaper's workflow, marking a significant transition from their previous Agfa/ECO3 Arkitex system.

NewsWayX, with its cloud-based operation, is designed for both large and small publications. It offers a comprehensive solution for Page & Plate Tracking, Ripping, Imposition, and Output management. The system's HTML5-compliant, browser-based interface ensures accessibility across various computer platforms, facilitating a seamless and informed cloud-based workflow.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, with a total market coverage of approximately 7,000, faced the challenge of modernizing its outmoded workflow. Their decision to upgrade to NewsWayX was influenced by several factors, notably the platform's resemblance to their old system, reducing the learning curve for their team. The advanced features of NewsWayX, particularly its Fanout functionality and higher system speed, were key aspects that resonated with the newspaper's press crew and operations team. Last but not least, pricing played a key role, and NewsWayX offered a budget-friendly solution that was in line with the paper's investment plans.

Brian Webster, general manager for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, shared insights into their decision to adopt NewsWayX:

"We looked at a number of different vendors, and as we were using Agfa/ECO3 Arkitex previously, NewsWayX quickly rose to the top of the list," Webster said. "Moving to NewsWayX in the cloud made the most sense, and so far, the performance has surpassed our expectations."

As stated, a pivotal reason for selecting NewsWayX was its cloud-based nature, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution for the Fairbanks-based newspaper. The cloud workflow eliminated the need for extensive on-premise hardware for the paper’s remote location, reducing both initial capital outlay and ongoing support costs over time. This strategic move has enabled the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to avoid hardware replacement costs and enjoy the benefits of ProImage's expert online support and maintenance, eliminating concerns about local support and hardware availability.

In adopting NewsWayX, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner capitalized on the system's robust set of features tailored to their specific operational requirements. As a publication with straightforward needs, the newspaper found the standard functionalities of NewsWayX perfectly aligned with its workflow. The Fanout functionality is a particularly noteworthy feature that has generated excitement among the press crew. It automatically adjusts TIFFs to account for web growth, a critical aspect in ensuring high-quality print output. This feature highlights the adaptability of NewsWayX in enhancing production efficiency, even in less complex newspaper environments, demonstrating its versatility across different scales of newspaper operations.

The integration process, handled by ProImage's knowledgeable installation team, was praised by Webster for its ease and effectiveness. The team's expertise in setting up and customizing the workflow to meet the specific needs of the newspaper ensured a smooth transition. This exceptional support continued post-installation, with responsive and helpful assistance for any arising issues.

Webster highlights the overall satisfaction with the system and reflects on the installation experience, stating: “So far, the performance has been great. The initial installation was fairly easy once we understood the differences from our existing system. The installation team was very knowledgeable and patient in explaining how the workflow functions.”

Since implementing NewsWayX, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has reported a noteworthy improvement in its production workflow. The newspaper will see quantifiable financial benefits over time, considering the elimination of hardware replacements and reduction of local ongoing support. The integration of NewsWayX with their existing systems, including Blox Total CMS for page generation and Agfa/ECO3 Advantage CTP Units, has further streamlined their production process.

ProImage's commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions is illustrated by the successful installation of NewsWayX at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. This collaboration not only showcases ProImage's technological expertise but also its dedication to understanding and meeting the unique needs of its clients.

ABOUT Fairbanks Daily News-Miners

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is a morning daily newspaper serving the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the Denali Borough, and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in the U.S. state of Alaska. It is the farthest north daily in the United States and one of the farthest north in the world. It has a total market coverage of about 7,000 and is the oldest continuously operating daily in Alaska.

ABOUT ProImage

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.