Special Sessions: Managing your mailing to maximize savings and delivery service

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ for its next training webinar on Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT.

Faculty — NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette of Lexington, Virginia; NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Members Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC); and Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, MTAC — will focus on the two largest challenges in circulation: minimizing costs and maximizing service.

Free to NNA members; $100 for public. Register here.