Section 232 derivative tariff list excludes aluminum printing plates

NNA Member Alert — Feb. 21, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org



On February 11, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order reinstating Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The order increased the tariff amount for aluminum to 25% and indicated that a list of derivative products would be announced that would also be subject to the duties.

On February 18, 2025 the derivative list was published in the Federal Register and aluminum printing plates were not included. While the duties that are the consequence of the dumping claim brought by Kodak against Fuji remain in effect, there will not be additional tariffs imposed on them and printing plates from other countries will not face new tariffs.