SCS announces new features launching this month

SCS is excited to announce new features available in September 2026: self-service options for private party classifieds, obituaries, legal ads and public notices.

The redesigned classified marketplace can be hosted on a newspaper's own website, allowing publishers to retain its web traffic. Visitors can browse listings, by category (classifications) and be presented with "Featured ads" for maximized exposure.

Clicking on a listing presents the visitor with an in-depth view of the ad, including options to view photos and share the listing via email or on social media.

The classified portal is self-service capable, allowing publishers to enable certain components for customers to place their own ads. The portal was also designed to be used by a newspaper's employees to book private party listings, obituaries, death notices, legal ads and public notices.

The classified portal includes special options for more sophisticated copy, including more formatting options and the ability to upload a PDF or Word document. Specifically for legals and public notices, the portal features options to automate affidavit processing and we work with a partner to facilitate electronic notarization.

As always, you can read full release notes at the SCS support site.

If you have any questions about any of these new features and how they may impact your SCS systems, please don't hesitate to email.