Proper Mail Preparation and Addressing — Understanding Periodicals Vol 3 Lesson 3

Aug 22, 2024

Proper Mail Preparation and Addressing focuses on managing your address list, properly addressing your newspapers and preparing the mailing to minimize cost and service delays.

The third season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Thursday, August 22. 

Proper Mail Preparation and Addressing — Understanding Periodicals Vol. 3 Lesson 3 — focuses on managing your address list, properly addressing your newspapers and preparing the mailing to minimize cost and service delays.

The NNA Postal Team — comprised of Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia; NNA Chair John Galer, publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois; Interlink CEO Bradley Hill of Berrien Springs, Michigan; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance of Pensacola, Florida  —  will lead training. 

Who Should Attend?

  • Publishers
  • Circulation managers
  • Printers
  • Compliance officers
  • Office managers

This course is required for students seeking certification from the MHPI™. This program completes Gold Certification.

Member newspapers of the National Newspaper Association may attend for free. The program is available to the public for $100. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol3_lesson3

(No refunds; if you are not sure of membership, please email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org