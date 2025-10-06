Publisher's Letter: Not Them. Us.

NNA Director Patrick Wood, CEO, Multi Media Channels of Green Bay, Wisconsin, offers the editorial below to NNA-member newspapers for publication of this in any form or revised manner. Download as a Word doc here.

Dear Reader,

I want you to think back to a moment in your life when you felt fear about money. Perhaps you were laid off and watched your savings dwindle. Maybe a medical emergency emptied your bank account. Or you remember your parents whispering anxiously at the kitchen table, trying to figure out which bill to pay first.

That knot in your stomach — that’s where homelessness begins.

For most of us, something intervened. Family helped. A new job came through. Insurance covered enough. We stepped back from the edge. But for thousands of our Wisconsin neighbors, that safety net never appeared, or it tore under the weight of circumstances no one should have to bear alone.

Homelessness doesn’t always look like what we imagine. It’s the family sleeping in their car in a Walmart parking lot because Dad’s hours got cut. It’s the veteran whose PTSD makes it impossible to hold down steady work. It’s the single mother choosing between rent and her daughter’s medication. It’s the young person who aged out of foster care with nowhere to go. It’s the mental health crisis that spiraled without access to treatment. The medical bill that became a mountain. The domestic violence survivor who fled with nothing but her children and her life.

Any one of these stories could have been ours. The distance between housed and homeless is often just one catastrophe, one missed paycheck, one moment when everything falls apart at once.

On October 10, we observe Homelessness Awareness Day — not to feel good about our awareness, but to commit to action. Our state campaign has launched with facts, figures, and resources on how to help. But before I ask you to act, I want you to understand why it matters. We live in Wisconsin — a state blessed with more than enough. We live in a country overflowing with bounty. The question isn’t whether we have the resources to address homelessness. The question is whether we have the will.

Those who have more than they need should share with those who do not. This isn’t charity; it’s community. It’s recognizing that our neighbor’s suffering diminishes us all, and their dignity restored elevates everyone.

Volunteer your time. Shelters, food banks, and outreach programs need hands and hearts. An hour of your week could mean everything to someone rebuilding their life. Donate what you can. Whether it’s money, warm clothing, or hygiene supplies, your contribution matters. No gift is too small when it comes from genuine care.

And perhaps most importantly, extend compassion. When you see someone experiencing homelessness, remember: you don’t know their story. You don’t know what they’ve survived. Meet them with the same humanity you’d want if you were in their place.

For information on homelessness resources and support in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Homeless Services Portal at dcp.wisconsin.gov/homeless or call 211 for information on local community programs.

-PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher