NNA Foundation Board of Directors

 

Officers

Michael Fishman
President
Citizen Tribune, Morristown, Tennessee

Matt Adelman
Vice President
Douglas (Wyoming) Budget

Randy Keck
Treasurer
The Community News, Aledo, Texas
 

Directors

Clara Garcia
Valencia County News-Bulletin, Belen, New Mexico
 
Jeanie Hankins
The Wickenburg (Arizona) Sun
 
Steve Haynes
The Oberlin (Kansas) Herald
 
Julie Maglio
Hernando Sun, Brooksville Hill, Florida

Kate Oliver
Rappahannock (Virginia) Record
 
Daniel Richardson
Magic Valley Publishing Inc., Camden, Tennessee
 
Jeanne Straus
Straus News, Chester, New York
 
Janis Ware
The Atlanta Voice
 
Brett Wesner
NNA Past Chair
Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma

John Galer
NNA Chair
The Journal-News, Hillsboro, Illinois 