NNA members to lead discussions on circulation ideas

Newspaper staffs from across the U.S. will be gathering in San Francisco, California, Oct. 6-8, to meet with industry colleagues, share ideas and take ideas as part of the 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show. On Friday, Oct. 7, industry peers will lead discussions on timely topics in admin, advertising, circulation, digital and editorial.

Below is a list of circulation sessions and ideas to be presented. (Read quick takeaways in the upcoming November 2022 Pub Aux.)

How to Promote Your Newspaper – Chris Wood, Taos (New Mexico) News

Join the Best Newspaper Promotion winners of the 2022 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest, the nondaily Taos (New Mexico) News, for a deep-dive into recent circulation promotions with Ad Director Chris Wood.

Sampling Opportunities with Your Circulation Software – Brad Hill, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

How can you use your sampling allowance privileges to the fullest to grow and maximize your newspaper’s circulation?

Unlocking Digital Subscription Performance - Stephanie Carey, TownNews, East Moline, Illinois

How are smarter paywall strategies focused on data accelerate conversion growth being used across diverse local media organizations?

