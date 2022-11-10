NNA members invited to design logo for 2023 combined event, chance to win ticket

In 2023, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) is moving its Congressional Action Team Summit and Legislative Day on the Hill to Thursday, September 28. The NNA Foundation annual convention will immediately follow on Friday, September 29, ending with an evening awards event on Saturday, September 30. The combined event will be the 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C.

The annual logo contest is now open!

Your logo submission will enter you in a contest for a chance to win one full registration.* The convention committee will select the winner.

The deadline is November 30, 2022, and the contest is open to all member newspapers of NNA. (Sorry, not open to our other partners, newspapers only.)

Our host hotel is the Omni Washington D.C. – Shoreham and the theme will be: Nation Divided? Newspapers United!

Visit https://nna.formstack.com/forms/2023_logo for details and to enter.

The logo should be a vector image (so it can be scaled large and small). We would like the date and location in the logo as well as NNA CAT Summit and NNAF's 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

Questions? Contact lynne@nna.org or kate@nna.org

*$400 estimated value. Registration may be transferred to another staff member of newspaper.