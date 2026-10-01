NNA celebrates major victory for local journalism in California

NNA celebrates major victory for local journalism in California





The National Newspaper Association congratulates the California News Publishers Association, Rebuild Local News, the California Independent News Alliance (CINA), News/Media Alliance and the broad coalition of journalism organizations, publishers, labor groups and advocates whose hard work helped bring California’s AB 2222, the Community NEWS Act, across the finish line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.



NNA was proud to be part of the national coalition advocating for this important legislation and urging Gov. Newsom to sign it.



AB 2222 represents a significant investment in the future of local journalism. The legislation creates refundable employment tax credits designed to help qualifying local news organizations retain journalists and put additional reporters to work covering their communities. The credits include $20,000 for each of the first five qualifying full-time journalists, support for additional and part-time journalists, and an additional incentive for new journalism positions.



This victory belongs to an extraordinarily broad coalition. More than 180 local, state and national organizations ultimately joined the effort urging the governor to act, demonstrating the strength of the journalism community when we speak together about the importance of preserving local reporting.



At a time when community newspapers and other local news organizations across the country are confronting the economic challenges of sustaining robust newsrooms, AB 2222 offers a significant new approach to supporting the journalists who attend public meetings, cover schools, hold government accountable and tell the stories of their communities.



NNA congratulates all who helped contribute to this win for local journalism.