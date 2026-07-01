NNA and NNAF boards to welcome new faces

PENSACOLA, Florida — The National Newspaper Association (NNA) and NNA Foundation (NNAF) Boards of Directors will have new additions after their annual meetings this September in Detroit, Michigan.

The NNA slate of officers on whom members will be voting are: Treasurer Peggy Year, Cedar County News, Hartington, Nebraska; Vice Chair, Peggy Scott, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri; and Chair Jeremy Gulban, Cherryroad Technologies, Parsippany, New Jersey.

Louis Mullen, Blackbird LLC, Buffalo, Wyoming, and Patrick Wood, Multi Media Channels LLC, Green Bay, Wisconsin, will both be up for re-election for a three-year term.

Jeff Mayo, Cookson Hills Publishers, Sallisaw, Oklahoma, will be joining the regular board for a three-year term, and Bradley Thompson, Detroit (Michigan) Legal News, will be up for reelection for a two-year term.

Jeff Patterson, Adams Multimedia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, will continue on the board in his third year of a three-year term as director.

Dennis DeRossett will be appointed to a two-year term as the state press representative.

Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, will remain on the board as chair of the Public Policy Oversight Committee. Those also continuing to serve on the board are Matt Paxton, The News-Gazette, Lexington, Kentucky, Mailers’ Technical Advisory Committee Chair, and Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, San Fernando (California) Valley Sun, NNA past chair.

For NNAF, the slate of officers up for election are: Treasurer Austin Lewter, Texas Center for Community Journalism, Stephenville, Texas; Vice President Janis Ware, The Atlanta (Georgia) Voice; and President Jeanne Straus, Straus News, Chester, New York.

Matt Adelman, The Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, will be up for election to a two-year term.

New to the board for one-year terms are Allison Schulte, publisher, Rivertowns Dispatch of Dobbs Ferry, New York, and Dawn Suggs, digital director of The St. Louis American.

Kate Oliver, Rappahannock (Virginia) Record and Julie Maglio, Hernando Sun, Brooksville Hills, Florida, will finish the second year of their second two-year term.

Appointees will be Randy Keck, The Aledo (Texas) Record as past president, and ex-officios will be Martha Diaz Aszkenazy as past NNA chair and Jeremy Gulban as NNA chair.