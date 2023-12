Max Heath Postal Institute™ awards newspaper professionals with Periodicals certification

Newspaper professionals attended hours of Periodicals training with the NNA Postal Team and hosts, tested their knowledge and earned Max Heath Postal Institute™ gold and platinum certifications:

Deannie Baxter, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Jacob Bell, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Hillary Carroll, Requester Pro LLC of Orland Park, Illinois

Matt Chuah, Interlink of Berrien Springs, Michigan

Maria Hedetniemi-Martello, Southside Sentinel, Urbanna, Virginia

Lindsay Nicoletti, Colorado Community Media, Denver, Colorado

Linda O’Neil, Mid-Atlantic Circulation, Greenville, North Carolina

Ryan Solano, Interlink, Berrien Springs, Michigan

Max Heath Postal Institute™ training programs are available with member login here.