MAX HEATH POSTAL INSTITUTE™ report 2021

The Foundation created a new postal education program from the National Newspaper Association Foundation named after its longtime mentor and trainer Max Heath of Kentucky.

The Max Heath Postal Institute™ becomes the new umbrella to train newspapers and printers for best uses of the mail in a rapidly changing postal environment.

To date, this program has almost $6,000 in donations. We sincerely appreciate all who gave money to this worthwhile program in the name of our good friend, Max.

To view donors, visit: https://bit.ly/3AG7HSO

The News Media Alliance and National Newspaper Association, both longstanding newspaper advocacy organizations with Washington, D.C., area offices, have created a joint policy group to assist their members in the newspaper industry with postal issues and public policy.

While NNA and NMA will handle the public policy side, the NNA Foundation’s role will be the third leg of this innovative partnership, bringing a broad educational piece to the table.

To read more articles in the annual report, visit https://nna.org/annual-report-2021