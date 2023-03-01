March 2023 Letter to the Editor

Good afternoon, Kate!

As you may know, the National Newspaper Association Institute recently joined a friend-of-the-court brief filed by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in Courthouse News Service v. Smith. The brief supports Courthouse News Service’s constitutional challenge to restrictions that prevent the press and public from accessing non-confidential civil court records in Virginia.

The Reporters Committee published a short write–up about the brief, highlighting the background, argument and a quote: http://bit.ly/3XRGTJp

If you wish, please feel free to cross-post this on NNA's website or share in your newsletters, or post the copy below on your social media channels:

@nnaonline joins the Reporters Committee (@rcfp) and 37 media organizations in challenging restrictions that prevent the press and public from accessing non-confidential civil court records in Virginia (http://bit.ly/3XRGTJp).

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions!

All the best,

–Anna Bahn, communications manager, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (abahn@rcfp.org)

