Letter to Congress has evolved; please respond by August 28

NNA member alert — Aug. 20, 2026

Contact: Lisa McGraw, lisa@nna.org

Earlier this summer, you joined newspaper organizations and industry partners in signing a letter to Congressional leadership expressing concerns about the ongoing challenges facing the U.S. Postal Service. We greatly appreciate your willingness to lend your name and voice to that effort.

Since then, we have revised the letter to sharpen its focus on the USPS issues that most directly affect the newspaper industry, including affordability, service, accountability and the ability of newspapers to continue reliably reaching readers through the mail.

Because the letter has evolved from the version you originally agreed to sign, we want to be fully transparent and give every signer an opportunity to review the updated language. A copy of the most recent version of the letter is attached for your review.

We hope you will continue to lend your name to this important effort. However, if the revised focus no longer reflects your organization’s position and you would prefer to have your signature removed, please email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org by August 28.

There is no need to respond if you are comfortable remaining a signer.

Thank you again for your support and for helping us make sure Congress understands the serious impact USPS policies, rates and service have on newspapers and the communities we serve.

Best,

Lisa McGraw, NNA Public Policy Manager