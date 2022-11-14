Kamen assists FORBES with Richest Americans list for ninth year running

UNIONDALE, New York – Multimedia appraiser & broker Kevin Kamen, CEO of Kamen & Co Group Services LLC of Uniondale, New York, was again requested by FORBES wealth & media team reporters to assist in figuring out the worth of assorted media tycoons for the 41st annual FORBES 400 Richest Americans list recently published.

Kevin Kamen, founder & owner of Kamen & Co, a valuation, accounting, brokerage, and contract negotiating firm, stated, “It is always an honor to receive requests from the FORBES team to calculate and assort all the data out and help determine the current valuation status of specific media tycoons. The fact that FORBES has now reached out to me personally as well as to our professional valuation team at Kamen & Co Group Services LLC nine straight years to assist their wealth and media reporters speaks for itself and we appreciate being acknowledged in the report for our expert contributions.”