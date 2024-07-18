Join your NNA friends for Bingo!
Jul 18, 2024
Join your NNA friends for Bingo on Thursday, July 18, at *8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT — big thanks to our sponsor, Column!
Attendees will have the opportunity to win monetary prizes!
We will play using the web/mobile application Zoom. Bingo cards will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.
FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee.
Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/bingo_july18
*We will play for approximately 1.5 hours.