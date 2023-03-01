Excellent photos keep readers’ interest — winners of the 2022 Pub Aux Photo Contest
Mar 1, 2023
In 2022, the Pub Aux Photo Contest — open to all member newspapers of the National Newspaper Association — saw 70 entries from newspaper pages across the country, often reflecting the best in community journalism.
The following photographers received first–place awards in 2022. (Pub Aux Photo Contest winners receive a certificate and either a coffee mug with their photo on it or a poster-size reprint of their photo.)
- Bill Battle of The Missourian in Washington, Missouri
- Jeremy Cox of the McPherson County Herald in Leola, South Dakota
- Mark Davis of the Powell (Wyoming) Tribune
- Julia Hansen of The Missourian in Washington, Missouri
- Kamryn Kozisek of The Eagle in Chadron, Nebraska
- Pete Luna of The Leader-News in Uvalde, Texas
- Morgan McMullen of the Lake City (Florida) Reporter
- Lisa Mita of the Hanover Eagle in Bernardsville, New Jersey
- James Smith of the Centralia (Missouri) Fireside Guard
- Samuel Sutton of the Fredericksburg (Texas) Standard-Radio Post
And a special call-out to the two photographers who raked in two first-place awards, Davis and Luna.
Enter the current contest by emailing TIFF or JPEG files to Publishers' Auxiliary Managing Editor at kate@nna.org.
The contest is open to any photographer on any NNA member newspaper. A photographer may submit one photo per contest per category: news, features, sports. There is no cost to enter. See past entries and winners here.