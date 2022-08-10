Building a Winning Local Media Sales Playbook
Aug 10, 2022
In the digital era, direct selling is dead. The modern media buyer no longer has the appetite for product monologues from overzealous salespeople.
In fact, a recent survey of 3,000 advertisers by Borrell Associates found local businesses overwhelmingly prefer dealing with relationship-oriented media reps with the skills to help them craft a clear marketing strategy tailored to their unique circumstances.
This is a huge shift from the transactional approach of selling ad inventory. It requires local publishers to pivot to a playbook that puts a business’s holistic digital needs, along with exceptional service, at the center of an organization’s culture.
You’ll learn about:
- The modern media buyer’s mentality and journey
- How to retool and reskill your sales force for the digital era
- The traits to look for when hiring digital reps in today’s competitive market
- How to reward and incentivize reps to provide great service and sell digital
- The secrets to retaining reps and keeping clients satisfied for the long-term
Panelists:
- Samantha Johnston, Founder & Lead Strategist, Strategy Hound, LLC
- Vishal Teckchandani, Content Editor & Host, Vendasta
Who's it for?
- Publishers, CEOs, Presidents
- - Sales and revenue leaders in news publishing and broadcast
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)
Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016582478976/WN_xCC-PynwSsWGjrRrCY-iEw (please list 'NNA' as your organization in registration)