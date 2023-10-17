Boost Halloween revenue with Kid Scoop

Are you getting the absolute most revenue from Halloween excitement? Kid Scoop can help give your bottom line a boost with this popular holiday. Show this Kid Scoop page to retailers who celebrate the holiday and to literacy non-profits that focus on helping children grow their reading skills. These are just a few to contact for more sponsorship revenue.

Kid Scoop offers fun time with your newspaper plus educationally-sound youth content for many holidays through the year. Each Kid Scoop holiday page is designed to reinforce important skills for growth in reading and math. Look closely at the “Standards Link” in small type sprinkled throughout the page. These links cue teachers and parents how these obviously fun puzzles and vocabulary games reinforce required skills.

Plan ahead for the winter, spring, and summer holidays. Kid Scoop is your year-long partner in revenue-building. Year-round sponsors of the page are out there waiting for you to contact them. Not sure how? Ask us. We’re experienced in growing revenue while serving your community’s families.

Dan “Patio” Dalton can be contacted at (909) 793-9890 or patiodan@kidscoop.com. He’s worked with hundreds of newspapers in editorial and sales.