NNAF's Better Newspaper Contest

Each year, NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest. The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Entries are accepted during the contest entry period, which occurs annually from January through June. All entries must be submitted online by the deadline of the current contest year per the Rules document. Participation is open to NNA members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact Lynne Lance to be added to the newspaper database.

There is a contest fee of $20 for each entry in each category for NNA members. Nonmembers pay $30 per entry. Entries from NNA member newspapers must be published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of the year prior to the contest year to be eligible, with the exception of website categories, which are judged in place. There is no limit on the number of entries that may be submitted to the contest or in any one category.

Rules: To download a copy of the BNEC and BNAC rules, go here.

Winners from NNAF’s 2023 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

2023 Better Newspaper Advertising & Editorial Contest Winner Book

Download here.

2023 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

2023 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

Contest winner logos, click here

Please send any edits or corrections to your entries and your mailing preference by filling out this form by July 17, 2023: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/bnc_mailing

2023 BNC Winners supplement will be available here and in the November Pub Aux following the awards ceremony at the Annual Convention & Trade Show

2022 Better Newspaper Advertising Book

Download here

2022 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest Winner Book

Download here.

Contest winner logos, click here

Winners from the NNAF’s 2021 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

2021 Better Newspaper Contest winners

To view winning entries, click here.

2021 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.



2021 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.



2021 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.



2021 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.



2021 Better Newspaper Contest General Excellence

For a list of winners, click here.



2021 Contest Winner Logo

Click here.

Winners from NNA’s 2020 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

Watch Award Ceremony Recording, click here (member login required)

2020 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2020 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

2020 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2020 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

Contest winner logos, click here

2020 BNC Winners supplement

Click here.

Winners from NNA’s 2019 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

2019 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2019 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

2019 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2019 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

For a copy of the 2019 BNC supplement, click here.

Contest Winner Logos, click here.

Winners from NNA’s 2018 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest

2018 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2018 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

2018 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Category

For a list of winners, click here.

2018 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest by Newspaper

For a list of winners, click here.

2018 General Excellence Winners

For a list of winners only (no places), click here.

2018 General Excellence Winners

For a list of winners with places, click here.

Contest Winner Logos, click here.

For a copy of the 2018 BNC supplement, click here.