What’s working in local news marketing?

What are top local news organizations doing to invest in digital growth?

Join The Lenfest Institute for an April 16, 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT, workshop featuring digital marketing leaders who will share what they’re investing in today to drive audience and subscription growth, how they think about effective marketing and how you can make the case for it in your next budgeting cycle.

What You Will Learn:

Actionable Strategies: Learn what’s working and what isn’t in audience and subscription growth marketing.

Understanding ROI: Understand how leading marketers think about the return on their investment – and how to make your case for budget.

Organizational Infrastructure: What will you need to have in place to run a strong digital marketing operation?

Featuring Leaders in local news marketing including:

Nikhil Hunshikatti, fractional CMO and former SVP of Growth, Gannett

Darya Ushakova, CMO, Philadelphia Inquirer

Chris Zoeller, Chief Opportunity and Marketing Officer, Post & Courier

Moderated by David Grant, Blue Engine Collaborative

Register for our April 16 session here.

Beyond Print is brought to you by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. We work on efforts supporting sustainable local news organizations nationwide, advancing the Institute’s mission to create solutions for the next era of local news.