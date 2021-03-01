We’re getting the band back together!

BRETT WESNER,

NNA Chair, 2020-2021

Among the losses we faced during the terrible coronavirus pandemic of 2020 was our in-person annual fall convention.

But with fast thinking and a mountain of work, Executive Director Lynne Lance and her team pivoted to a beautifully conducted virtual convention, with many of our colleagues participating in a convention for the first time.

It was so successful that virtual attendance will continue to be offered this year, even as we look forward to an actual in-person convention in Jacksonville, Florida, from September 30 through October 2, 2021, at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. Come join us!

Most of our members have truly missed getting to see — and learn from — each other, and we know there is tremendous excitement about the convention this year.

As always, we will have a treasure chest of new ideas to share in our popular formats of the Trade Show, our issue-specific Flash Sessions, and the hugely popular Great Idea Exchange.

And of course, our wonderful convention committee has planned no shortage of entertainment for our stay, including taking us on a charming ferry ride from our hotel to the famous Cummer Museum of Art on Thursday, where we will be able to view the exhibits, watch a glass-blowing demonstration, and then stay for dinner.

And just to tease us a bit, the committee has planned a Friday reception as part of a special event they won’t yet reveal. Details forthcoming! We will wrap up on Saturday with breakfast and the presentation of awards.

More information about this much-awaited convention is available at NNAFoundation.org/convention, including a description of the efforts the Hyatt is making to keep us safe.

We’ll see you in Jacksonville!