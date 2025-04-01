Welcome to newest NNA Allied Member, Hyperlocal News Network

The Hyperlocal News Network, which launched in 2024, is a scalable and collaborative content management system that lets licensees in the system share content and advertising with one another, supporting local news and advertising.

It also includes a DIY content marketing platform that won first place for Innovation from the Local Media Association in 2024. The platform allows advertisers and readers to promote what’s important to them, while driving revenue for the media company. Examples include press releases, events, candidate statements, real estate listings, classifieds, directories, obituaries, letters to the editor and milestones.

Hyperlocal News Network's back-office services, which include media liability insurance, customer relationship management, contracting software, graphic design, human resources services and content services, among others, are designed for media companies looking to drive both audience and revenue through a robust operational and strategic online solution.

Among the CMS features are daily newsletter and breaking alerts, analytics reporting, content sharing, ad and sponsor upload system, DIY marketing platform, large stock gallery and the ability to schedule and preview content.

The Hyperlocal News Network technology was first developed and utilized by TAPinto, a network of nearly 100 franchised online local news publications primarily located in New Jersey. TAPinto is the sister company of Hyperlocal News Network.

Learn more by visiting hyperlocalnewsnetwork.com.