SCS announces new full-time employee

SCS is excited to announce the hiring of Ambrose Cavalier as an applications developer, effective May 20, 2024.

Cavalier will be graduating from Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy in May of 2024. He is a four-time summer intern with the company and will continue to be an integral part of not just SCS, but also SN1, which is the data visualization division of SCS.

“I've really enjoyed working on challenging software projects at SCS during my four summer internships,” Cavalier said. “We're doing some very exciting stuff in the new SN1 subdivision, and I'm really looking forward to working full-time with the great team at SCS.”

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in 5 languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Kurt Jackson. You can learn more at www.newspapersystems.com.