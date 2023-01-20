Understanding Periodicals vol 2

Newspaper Periodicals mail can be a mystifying product for newspaper executives. It involves a labyrinth of qualification, content and preparation rules that are set by federal laws and regulations. Failing to follow the rules can lead to service failures, fees and even the loss of a permit. But successful use can benefit a newspaper with the lowest commercial postage rate, preferred service and, in some states, qualification as a newspaper or record.

This course is designed to de-mystify Periodicals mail.

The course comprises several sessions. Students will attain levels of expertise as they complete the sessions. Each session will be offered at least twice in a webinar format with Q and A for attendees. (NNAF may limit attendance to ensure that all students’ comments and questions are addressed.) The archive of sessions can be accessed on the NNAF website for review.

Students may attend all sessions or just some. Students who wish to earn the Newspaper Mail Master certificates may enroll in the certification program for a modest fee. The levels of attainment will be Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Students will earn certificates for each level upon successful completion of an exam for that level. There is no limit to how many times an enrolled student may take the exam.

Students who do not seek certification may attend for free if their employer/contractor newspapers are members of National Newspaper Association or News/Media Alliance.

Who should attend the Newspaper Mail sessions?

Publishers

Printers

Circulation managers

Editors

Accountants and bookkeepers

Others who are responsible for mailing copies of the newspaper

The cost of certification is as follows:

Bronze Certification: 1. Overview (February 23) 2. Qualifying for a Periodicals Permit/Keeping the Permit (March) 3. Things you Never Knew (April - private express statutes; service performance,) ($20)

Silver Certification: All three above plus: 4. The Privileges (May) 5. Proper Mail Preparation (June) ($20)

Gold Certification: All of the above plus: 6. Proper Mail Preparation (July) ($20)

Platinum Certification: All of the above plus: 7. Postal Policy - Why it works the way it does (October) ($20)

Register here (available to NNA members and nonmembers; however, only NNA and N/MA members will have access to the recording following the program): https://nna.formstack.com/forms/mhpi_certification