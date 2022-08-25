Understanding Periodicals Session V: All Things Mail Entry

Registration is open for the fifth session in the Max Heath Postal Institute series, Understanding Periodicals V: All Things Mail Entry.

The training webinar will be held via Zoom on Thursday, August 25, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT.

Making sure your newspaper is sorted in the right bundle and container and has the correct address can make all the difference for your customers.

In the highly-automated USPS world, machines see your mistakes and send your mail to the wrong place. Sharpen up your mail prep skills with the nation’s expert on community newspaper mail preparation, Bradley Hill, CEO of Interlink.

Register here:

https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_session5

Thanks to Interlink for sponsoring!