Thriving in Digital Sales and Leadership Careers in Publishing

As the media business reinvents itself for an overwhelmingly digital future, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to join the industry.

From a sales and leadership perspective, careers in publishing are increasingly emphasizing strong relationships with advertisers, educating and helping them craft their marketing strategy, and creating new digital revenue streams. This is as opposed to pre-internet days of purely selling ad inventory.

In this webinar, we’ll explore what it will take for sales and leadership talent to thrive and how publishers can attract the right skill sets for a prosperous digital future.

You’ll learn about:

What makes media sales an attractive and lucrative career

The skills and training required to succeed

Career progression and growth opportunities in the industry

How leaders can build diverse teams and retain star performers

Panelists:

Stephanie Slagle, VP and Chief Innovation Officer, Graham Media Group

Tess Coverman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Community Impact

Siobhan “Sam” Bennett, Chief Revenue Officer New York Amsterdam News, President/CEO AmNews Educational Foundation

Vishal Teckchandani, Content Editor & Host, Vendasta

Who's it for?

Publishers, CEOs, Presidents

Sales and revenue leaders in news publishing, broadcast and digital

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT (U.S. and Canada)

Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516595692370/WN_Xx8rJwisRoSSO0fQmXBGsg