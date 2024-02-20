The POLAR Group has appointed Oliver Becker to the position of Head of Sales and Service

Effective Feb. 1, 2024, Oliver Becker will head the POLAR Group's sales, service and marketing departments.

For decades, POLAR has specialized in the design of innovative and future-proof solutions in the print finishing industry. With around 350 employees worldwide at its sites in Hofheim (Germany) and Shanghai (China), POLAR develops efficient systems for the automation of industrial cutting and die-cutting processes.

Becker holds a degree in mechanical engineering. Most recently, he was Head of Professional Printing Germany at Konica Minolta Business Solution Deutschland GmbH, where he was responsible for the corresponding business unit. With more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in the printing industry, he knows the sector inside out and is an expert in sales (nationally and internationally) with a broad range of experience.

In his new role, Becker will report directly to the POLAR Group management.

"I am looking forward to the new challenge and the exciting tasks that await me at a traditional global market leader," Becker said.