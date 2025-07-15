The Newspaper Manager Recognized with the Best Customer Support badge by Software Advice

On July 15, 2025, The Newspaper Manager was proud to announce that Mirabel’s all-in-one publishing CRM platform has been awarded the “Best Customer Support” badge for 2025 by Software Advice — based on verified feedback from real users in the CRM software category.

“Receiving the Best Customer Support Badge is a reflection of the relationships we build with our clients every day,” says Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. “Our team takes pride in offering real support from real people who care about your success. We’re grateful for the recognition — and even more grateful for our clients.

"At Mirabel Technologies, we believe that great software is only as good as the service behind it. That’s why our U.S.-based support team is committed to providing fast, knowledgeable, and personalized assistance to every client — whether you’re launching a new ad product, pulling a custom report, or training a new sales rep."

If your current software leaves you waiting for help or chasing down answers, it might be time for something better.

About Newspaper Manager: One of the first web-based publishing CRM platforms, Newspaper Manager serves over 25,000 magazines, newspapers, websites and events in over 25 different countries.

