Thank you, MHPI patrons

Thank you to the following patrons who have supported the Max Heath Postal Institute with a financial gift.

Dorothy Abernathy

Larry Atkinson

Kit Fullenlove Barry

Belmond Independent

Boone Newspapers

Laurie Ezzell Brown

Jerry & Sarah Bye

Darren Day

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Eaton

R. Jack Fishman

Chuck & Chris Fouts

Maureen Goodson

Leslie A Hensley/A Cassondra Hensley

Hoosier State Press Association Inc.

Lynne Lance

Brenda Lea

Leader-Courier Inc.

Gary & Janie Miller

Oklahoma Press Association

Edward Rees

Tonda Rush

Helen & Gary Sosniecki

Southern Illinois Editorial Association

Clyde M. & Lynda Tharp

Jonathan Whitney

Robert & Cheryl Williams

The Max Heath Postal Institute becomes the new umbrella to train newspapers and printers for best uses of the mail in a rapidly changing postal environment.

Memorial donations to NNAF in honor of Heath, who died in July 2021, will be dedicated to a fund for postal training.

NNAF has established a donation link for industry professionals who wish to contribute to carrying on Heath’s legacy. Visit this page for more