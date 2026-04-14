Spring Into Good Things Event!

Save up to 41% OFF select appliances.

Plus, receive FREE DELIVERY on orders over $299*.

Save an additional 15%† with code SPRING15.

Offer valid 4/2/26 – 4/22/26 on GE Appliances Store purchases only. Excludes small and countertop appliances. See Store for details.

Shop Now

Big Savings on Small Appliances!

Save up to 36% on small appliances, plus FREE SHIPPING.

Offer valid 4/19/26 – 5/10/26

Shop Now (link to http://bit.ly/NNA_GE )

Take Advantage of Flexible Financing.*

Don’t Miss Out: Sign Up for SMS Updates Today!

Be the first to know! Text GEAS to 833-344-0228 to join.

*Offer valid 4/2/26-4/22/26. Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $700 purchase might cost $63.18/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. See Store for details. Prices for our products are the same in all U.S. states. Pricing presentation may vary by location. Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. See Licenses, Notices, and Related Disclosures for important info on state licenses and notifications.

†Limit of one coupon code per order. Cannot be combined with other offers or rebates. Monogram and Clearance items excluded. Offer subject to change without notice and limited-time availability. While supplies last.