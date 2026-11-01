South Texas News acquires Hood County News

GRANBURY, Texas — Hyde Media Group LLC has sold the Hood County News and its associated magazines, specialty publications and websites to South Texas News Inc., a Texas-based media company owned by Albert Reynolds.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Hyde Media Group in the transaction. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

South Texas News assumes ownership effective October 1, 2026. Hyde Media Group will continue to own and operate its printing operation.

The Hood County News is a weekly newspaper serving Granbury and communities throughout Hood County. Hyde Media Group, owned by longtime Hood County resident and Hyde Law Firm founder Paul Hyde, acquired the newspaper from Roberts Publishing Group as its first media property.

Under Hyde Media Group’s ownership, Sam Houston was named publisher and helped strengthen the Hood County News’ presence across print and digital platforms, drawing on his experience in marketing, radio and television.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Sam Houston and Mr. Hyde in facilitating this transition. I also want to thank Kelli Bultena at Dirks, Van Essen & April for reaching out to me with this opportunity that fits perfectly into our portfolio of 11 local, small-town newspapers throughout Texas,” said Reynolds, owner of South Texas News Inc.

Reynolds added, “We look forward to continuing to serve the Hood County community and keeping local journalism going strong for decades to come.”

South Texas News, based in Beeville, was founded by Reynolds, who began his career with a 20-year tenure at the local newspaper in Beeville before purchasing that publication and other county titles in 2023. With the acquisition of the Hood County News, the company’s portfolio includes 11 community publications across Texas.