Silvercrest announces Gregory Cook as incoming president & CEO

LOS ANGELES — Silvercrest welcomes Gregory Cook, Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), as president & CEO. Cook joins Silvercrest as the incoming president & CEO, filling the shoes of Co-Founder William Rodriguez, CFE, who remains in an advisory capacity.

Cook brings with him 10 years with the International Franchise Association, and more than 14 years in the franchising space overall. A Certified Franchise Executive, Cook has a solid understanding of the franchise business model and is intimately familiar with the challenges most brands experience as they grow their footprints.

This move in leadership is at a critical point in Silvercrest’s growth and business development. Silvercrest has just passed an impressive milestone, celebrating 10 years in business this past March. Silvercrest was founded in 2011 featuring a proprietary software, LMap which stands for Local Marketing Automation Platform, out of the recognition that there was a paucity of comprehensive technology solutions for multi-unit brands, specifically in the franchise space. Franchises with their location-based growth strategy, are uniquely designed to benefit from the marketing automation that LMap enables; from rule-based location and other variable information that are critically important to the franchising business model, such as pricing tiers and open-ended options.

Silvercrest is dedicated to delivering brand solutions for franchise and multi-unit organizations with the combination of proprietary technology, customer data, marketing needs and media buying, harnessed in one sophisticated yet simple platform: LMap.

LMap is the only solution that allows brands to manage and access all of their technology, marketing and media needs from one portal.

“The uniqueness of the LMap platform and the solution it provides the franchise world," Gregory Cook, now President & CEO of Silvercrest said, "with its dedicated application to the multi-unit space and keen understanding of the franchise marketplace, not only appealed to me as a solution for the brands I know but as a beacon to brands searching for the unshackling of legacy technologies that no longer integrate or bog down forward-thinking marketing technology teams. This is the future, and that excites me."

Silvercrest is a technology company dedicated to delivering sophisticated marketing and media solutions. Silvercrest was founded in 2011 by William Rodriguez and Ryan Gesler who realized a growing need for franchises to access marketing and media efficiently, teaming up to create Silvercrest, an agency dedicated to delivering brand solutions for franchise and multi-unit organizations with the combination of proprietary technology, customer data, marketing needs, and media buying, harnessed in one sophisticated yet simple platform: LMap.