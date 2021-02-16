SEO for Newspaper Publishers

Our-Hometown has announced a special virtual conference on SEO for newspaper publishers set to take place on Thursday, February 18th at 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 11 a.m. MT/ 10 a.m. PT.

Joining Our-Hometown President & CEO Matt Larson will be renowned SEO consultant, Michael Cottam. Cottam will lead the discussion and introduce the audience to the basics of Search Engine Optimization before going more in-depth on how Google’s specific algorithms work to rank search results.

Cottam will also provide some best practices you can incorporate into your writing to help your website perform better in search results.

If you’re in the web publishing business, you won’t want to miss this special Virtual Conference brought to you exclusively by Our-Hometown.

Attending is free, but seating is limited.

Click here to register now and reserve your seat.